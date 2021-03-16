Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
Intel Core i9 11900K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1271 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 24 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 45.37 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 November 25, 2019
Launch price 539 USD 1999 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 32
Threads 16 64
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 10850K
3. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 11900
4. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Intel Core i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский