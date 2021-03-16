Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1262 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 24 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +25%
636
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5810
18019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +30%
3538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26071
61923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +41%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9715
25232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|32
|Threads
|16
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|128
