Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
Intel Core i9 11900K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3975WX and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1262 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 24 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 14, 2020
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 sWRX8
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 32
Threads 16 64
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 128

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Intel Core i9 11900K?
