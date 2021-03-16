Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 14 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +56%
642
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +175%
5887
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3519
Apple M1 +7%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +72%
26348
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +3%
1811
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +26%
9637
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1