Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 11900K
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +56%
642
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +175%
5887
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
3519
Apple M1 +7%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +72%
26348
Apple M1
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +3%
1811
Apple M1
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +26%
9637
Apple M1
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

