Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +8%
1668
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +23%
15240
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3475
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +4%
1845
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11027
M1 Pro +16%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|64
|128
|ROPs
|32
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
