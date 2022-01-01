Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 769.2 GB/s (1538%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 60 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +5%
1648
M1 Ultra
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
15216
M1 Ultra +41%
21390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
10991
M1 Ultra +90%
20922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 8 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 64 512
ROPs 32 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 11900K?
