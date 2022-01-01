Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 769.2 GB/s (1538%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 60 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +5%
1648
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15216
M1 Ultra +41%
21390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25822
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1802
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10991
M1 Ultra +90%
20922
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|20
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|64
|512
|ROPs
|32
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2