Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M2 VS Intel Core i9 11900K Apple M2 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M2 and 11900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz) Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M2

General Vendor Intel Apple Released March 16, 2021 June 6, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Rocket Lake - Model number i9-11900K - Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 35x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 16MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 20 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 125 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1456 MHz Shading Units 256 1024 TMUs 64 64 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 11900K 0.46 TFLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 102.4 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -