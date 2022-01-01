Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +4%
1628
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +74%
15174
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3511
Apple M2 +17%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +72%
25478
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1823
Apple M2 +6%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
11030
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
