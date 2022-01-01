Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +4%
1628
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +74%
15174
Apple M2
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
3511
Apple M2 +17%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +72%
25478
Apple M2
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
1823
Apple M2 +6%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
11030
Apple M2
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 11900K?
