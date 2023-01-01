Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1830 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
1634
M2 Max +2%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
15169
M2 Max
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
3499
M2 Max +19%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
25366
M2 Max +3%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
1813
M2 Max +10%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
11062
M2 Max +35%
14979
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-11900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 4864
TMUs 64 304
ROPs 32 152
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 11900K?
