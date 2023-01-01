Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
1634
M2 Pro +2%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +2%
15169
M2 Pro
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
3499
M2 Pro +17%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
25366
M2 Pro +4%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K
1813
M2 Pro +9%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
11062
M2 Pro +35%
14922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-11900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 64 152
ROPs 32 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

