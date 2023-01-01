Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1634
M2 Pro +2%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +2%
15169
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3499
M2 Pro +17%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25366
M2 Pro +4%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1813
M2 Pro +9%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11062
M2 Pro +35%
14922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|64
|152
|ROPs
|32
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
