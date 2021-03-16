Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i5 10400: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i5 10400

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i5 10400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1110 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +45%
1615
Core i5 10400
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +101%
15062
Core i5 10400
7477
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +34%
3453
Core i5 10400
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +105%
25190
Core i5 10400
12265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +68%
1843
Core i5 10400
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +100%
11668
Core i5 10400
5831

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900K i5-10400
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 10400
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K vs i9 11900K
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i9 11900K
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 11900K
4. Intel Core i7 11700K vs i9 11900K
5. Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i9 11900K
6. Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 10400
7. Intel Core i5 10600 vs i5 10400
8. Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10400
9. Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10400
10. Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский