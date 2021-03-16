Intel Core i9 11900K vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1110 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +45%
1615
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +101%
15062
7477
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +34%
3453
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +105%
25190
12265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +68%
1843
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +100%
11668
5831
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
