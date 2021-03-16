Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i5 10500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1826 vs 1155 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +51%
1645
Core i5 10500
1092
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +87%
15399
Core i5 10500
8219
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +26%
3566
Core i5 10500
2831
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +93%
25851
Core i5 10500
13403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +59%
1854
Core i5 10500
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +77%
10866
Core i5 10500
6144

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900K i5-10500
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

