Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1306 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +44%
15062
Core i5 10600K
10477
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +75%
25190
Core i5 10600K
14377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +66%
11668
Core i5 10600K
7029

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900K i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K and i9 11900K
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 11900K
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 11900K
4. Intel Core i7 11700K and i9 11900K
5. Intel Core i9 11900KF and i9 11900K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 10600K
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
9. Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 10600K
10. Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 10600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский