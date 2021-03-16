Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1696 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +36%
15062
Core i5 11600K
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +27%
25190
Core i5 11600K
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +46%
11668
Core i5 11600K
7995

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 30, 2021
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900K i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 11900K or Core i9 10900K
2. Core i9 11900K or Core i9 10850K
3. Core i9 11900K or Ryzen 9 5900X
4. Core i9 11900K or Core i9 9900K
5. Core i9 11900K or Apple M1
6. Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i5 11600K or Core i7 10700K
8. Core i5 11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X
9. Core i5 11600K or Core i9 9900K
10. Core i5 11600K or Core i5 11600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский