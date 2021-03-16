Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 864 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 12.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +375%
5887
Core i5 8250U
1240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +80%
3519
Core i5 8250U
1959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +333%
26348
Core i5 8250U
6090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +110%
1811
Core i5 8250U
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +265%
9637
Core i5 8250U
2641

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 August 21, 2017
Launch price 539 USD 297 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i9-11900K i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

