Intel Core i9 11900K vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 864 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 12.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +80%
642
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +375%
5887
1240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +80%
3519
1959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +333%
26348
6090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +110%
1811
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +265%
9637
2641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|539 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
