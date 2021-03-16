Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 1065G7

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i7 1065G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1195 points
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +278%
5887
Core i7 1065G7
1559
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +196%
26348
Core i7 1065G7
8914
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +178%
9637
Core i7 1065G7
3463

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 August 1, 2019
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Ice Lake
Model number i9-11900K i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i9 11900K?
