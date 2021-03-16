Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 1065G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1195 points
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +42%
642
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +278%
5887
1559
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +42%
3519
2472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +196%
26348
8914
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +49%
1811
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +178%
9637
3463
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
