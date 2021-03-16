Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1539 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +160%
5887
Core i7 1165G7
2261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +149%
26348
Core i7 1165G7
10598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 426 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-11900K i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

