Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 11700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
642
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5887
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9637
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
