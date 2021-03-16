Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 11700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +4%
642
617
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +2%
5887
5750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +3%
3519
3406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +11%
26348
23840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1811
Core i7 11700KF +1%
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9637
Core i7 11700KF +13%
10878
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|374 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
