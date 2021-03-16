Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1569 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 539 USD 395 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i9-11900K i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i9 11900K?
