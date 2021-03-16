Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1569 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
636
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +17%
5780
4920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26196
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +13%
1798
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +7%
9690
9059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
