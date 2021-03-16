Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 11850H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1821 vs 1606 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
1668
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +23%
15240
12351
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +6%
3475
3290
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +16%
25649
22170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +15%
1845
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
11027
8880
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
