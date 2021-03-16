Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1821 vs 1606 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +23%
15240
Core i7 11850H
12351
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +16%
25649
Core i7 11850H
22170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
11027
Core i7 11850H
8880

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-11900K i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H +61%
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11850H or i9 11900K?
