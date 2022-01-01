Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 12700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1830 vs 1564 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1628
Core i7 12700F +13%
1834
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15174
Core i7 12700F +35%
20537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3511
Core i7 12700F +12%
3939
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25478
Core i7 12700F +23%
31424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +17%
1823
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11030
Core i7 12700F +25%
13753
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|-
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
