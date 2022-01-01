Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
15104
Core i7 12700H +16%
17527
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
10905
Core i7 12700H +6%
11571
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-11900K i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i9 11900K?
