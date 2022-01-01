Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 12700H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1634
Core i7 12700H +10%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15104
Core i7 12700H +16%
17527
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +4%
1799
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10905
Core i7 12700H +6%
11571
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
