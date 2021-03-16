Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1821 vs 1269 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +37%
1668
1216
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +70%
15240
8979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
3475
2808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +83%
25649
14044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +44%
1845
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +65%
11027
6683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 5, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
