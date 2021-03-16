Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i7 8700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 8700K

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i7 8700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700K and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1821 vs 1269 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +37%
1668
Core i7 8700K
1216
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +70%
15240
Core i7 8700K
8979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
3475
Core i7 8700K
2808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +83%
25649
Core i7 8700K
14044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +44%
1845
Core i7 8700K
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +65%
11027
Core i7 8700K
6683

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 8700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 5, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-11900K i7-8700K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8700K or i9 11900K?
