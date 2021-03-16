Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1238 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +37%
642
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +60%
5887
3687
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +21%
3519
2920
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +78%
26348
14812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +45%
1811
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +33%
9637
7264
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|539 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3