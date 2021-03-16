Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10900T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1279 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +37%
642
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +22%
5887
4839
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +39%
3519
2530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +71%
26348
15433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +40%
1811
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
9637
8864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10900T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
