We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900T and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1279 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +71%
26348
Core i9 10900T
15433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 10900T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 539 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-10900T
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i9 10900T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900T or i9 11900K?
