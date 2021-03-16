Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10900X

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 10900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1910 vs 1121 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +22%
27554
Core i9 10900X
22561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
11264
Core i9 10900X
10328

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 7, 2019
Launch price 539 USD 590 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-10900X
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 10850K
3. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 11900
4. Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
5. Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10850K
6. Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10900
7. Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
8. Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10900KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский