Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1910 vs 1121 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +33%
636
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5615
5636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +38%
3764
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +22%
27554
22561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +72%
1910
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
11264
10328
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|539 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
