Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1199 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +24%
1615
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15062
Core i9 10920X +1%
15215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +28%
3453
2701
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25190
Core i9 10920X +4%
26318
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +54%
1843
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11668
Core i9 10920X +8%
12590
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|539 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1