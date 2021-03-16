Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i9 10920X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10920X

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10920X
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 10920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10920X and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1880 vs 1199 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
15062
Core i9 10920X +1%
15215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
25190
Core i9 10920X +4%
26318
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
11668
Core i9 10920X +8%
12590

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 10920X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 7, 2019
Launch price 539 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-10920X
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i9 10920X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i9 10920X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

