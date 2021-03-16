Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1257 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +30%
636
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +54%
5780
3760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +18%
3507
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +57%
26196
16652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +43%
1798
1260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +26%
9690
7708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1