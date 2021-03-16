Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10980XE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1174 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 14° C higher critical temperature
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +29%
636
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5810
Core i9 10980XE +51%
8756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +32%
3538
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26071
Core i9 10980XE +31%
34158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +51%
1795
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9715
Core i9 10980XE +57%
15232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|539 USD
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|18
|Threads
|16
|36
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
