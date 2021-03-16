Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i9 10980XE: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 10980XE

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10980XE
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 10980XE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980XE and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1174 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 14° C higher critical temperature
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
26071
Core i9 10980XE +31%
34158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 10980XE

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 7, 2019
Launch price 539 USD 1979 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-10980XE
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 18
Threads 16 36
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i9 11900K
2. Intel Core i9 10900 vs i9 11900K
3. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i9 10980XE
4. Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 10980XE
5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
6. Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 10980XE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980XE or i9 11900K?
EnglishРусский