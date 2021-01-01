Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 11900
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 1.8 GHz i9 11900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +25%
671
537
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
n/a
4755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9855
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-11900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|18x
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1