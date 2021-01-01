Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i9 11900: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 1.8 GHz i9 11900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900 and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 11900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-11900
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 18x
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900 or i9 11900K?
