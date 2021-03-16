Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or Core i9 11900F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 11900F

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Intel Core i9 11900F
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 11900F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900F and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1910 vs 1644 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +64%
11264
Core i9 11900F
6865

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and i9 11900F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 539 USD 422 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900K i9-11900F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page Intel Core i9 11900F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 11900K?
