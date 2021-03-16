Intel Core i9 11900K vs i9 11900H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i9 11900H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1153 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +6%
642
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +9%
5887
5397
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +56%
1811
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +47%
9637
6537
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|539 USD
|546 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|i9-11900H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
