Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900KF or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 11900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 11900KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1569 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +12%
15902
Ryzen 7 5700G
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +19%
10576
Ryzen 7 5700G
8863

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 513 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-11900KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 11900KF or Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Core i9 11900KF or Ryzen 9 5950X
3. Core i9 11900KF or Core i7 11700K
4. Core i9 11900KF or Core i7 11700KF
5. Core i9 11900KF or Core i9 10900KF
6. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 4700G
9. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 3400G
10. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 11900KF?
EnglishРусский