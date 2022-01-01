Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Intel Core i9 11900KF AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 11900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF Unlocked multiplier

18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year later

Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer Model number i9-11900KF - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24