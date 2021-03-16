Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1713 vs 1335 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
9336
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +28%
1722
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9077
Ryzen 9 3950X +50%
13605
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|513 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
