Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +7%
1738
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9170
Ryzen 9 5900 +19%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1