Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i9 11900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i9 11900KF
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1496 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +26%
16280
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +10%
25573
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i9-11900KF -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 11900KF?
