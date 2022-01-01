Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1496 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 54 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +11%
1665
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +26%
16280
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +10%
3582
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +10%
25573
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +18%
1770
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +25%
10373
8291
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
