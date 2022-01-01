Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX VS Intel Core i9 11900KF AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900HX and 11900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1496 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 54 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne Model number i9-11900KF - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock - 2100 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16