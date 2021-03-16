Intel Core i9 11900KF vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1713 vs 1271 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 24 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 45.37 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
17741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
64829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +33%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9077
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +174%
24827
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|513 USD
|1999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|32
|Threads
|16
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1