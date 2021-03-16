Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900KF or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +11%
1644
Apple M1
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +107%
15902
Apple M1
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF
3547
Apple M1 +5%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +68%
25096
Apple M1
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +3%
1786
Apple M1
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +41%
10576
Apple M1
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 513 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-11900KF -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 10 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900KF
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 11900KF?
