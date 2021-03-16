Intel Core i9 11900KF vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 14 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +11%
1644
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +107%
15902
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3547
Apple M1 +5%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +68%
25096
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +3%
1786
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +41%
10576
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1