Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1105 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2626
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8862
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +55%
1682
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +60%
6865
4281
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
