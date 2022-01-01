Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1665
Core i5 12400 +3%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +35%
16280
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3582
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +28%
25573
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +5%
1770
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +23%
10373
8432
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
