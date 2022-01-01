Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900KF or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +35%
16280
Core i5 12400F
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +30%
25573
Core i5 12400F
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-11900KF i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i9 11900KF?
