Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Core i5 12600K +13%
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16427
Core i5 12600K +7%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3644
Core i5 12600K +13%
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +7%
25941
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1831
Core i5 12600K +7%
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10993
Core i5 12600K +23%
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
