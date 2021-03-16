Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900KF or Core i7 10700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 10700KF

Intel Core i9 11900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 10700KF
Intel Core i9 11900KF
Intel Core i7 10700KF

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700KF and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1320 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and i7 10700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 513 USD 349 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900KF i7-10700KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

