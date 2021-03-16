Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 10700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1173 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3852
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2650
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +43%
1682
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +10%
6865
6214
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|325 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
