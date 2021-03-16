Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 11700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +19%
737
617
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +9%
6254
5750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3503
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1718
Core i7 11700K +6%
1823
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9087
Core i7 11700K +26%
11471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
