Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 11700KF

Intel Core i9 11900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 11700KF
Intel Core i9 11900KF
Intel Core i7 11700KF

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700KF and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and i7 11700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 513 USD 374 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900KF i7-11700KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700KF or i9 11900KF?
