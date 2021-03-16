Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Core i7 12700KF +15%
1953
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16427
Core i7 12700KF +40%
23001
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1831
Core i7 12700KF +8%
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10993
Core i7 12700KF +40%
15367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
