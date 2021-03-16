Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900KF or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i9 11900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i9 11900KF
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 11900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF
16427
Core i7 12700KF +40%
23001
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900KF
10993
Core i7 12700KF +40%
15367

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900KF and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-11900KF i7-12700KF
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900KF official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 11900KF
2. Intel Core i9 9900K or i9 11900KF
3. Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 11900KF
4. Intel Core i9 10900F or i9 11900KF
5. Intel Core i9 11900F or i9 11900KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 12700KF
7. Intel Core i7 11700K or i7 12700KF
8. Intel Core i7 11700KF or i7 12700KF
9. Intel Core i5 12600K or i7 12700KF
10. Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 12700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 11900KF?
EnglishРусский