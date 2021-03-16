Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i9 11900F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900KF against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900KF +4%
1682
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6865
6865
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|i9-11900F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
