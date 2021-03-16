Intel Core i9 11900T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1198 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +45%
1744
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6785
7145
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
