Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900T or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE

Intel Core i9 11900T
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
Intel Core i9 11900T
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750GE and 11900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1198 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900T and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900T official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11900T or i9 10900
2. Intel Core i9 11900T or i9 9900T
3. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 5 3600
4. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 4800H
5. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 4700U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 4700GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Intel Core i9 11900T?
EnglishРусский