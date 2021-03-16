Intel Core i9 11900T vs i5 11400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900T with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1564 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2998
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17553
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900T +11%
1717
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6833
Core i5 11400F +9%
7424
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1